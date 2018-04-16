Kashmir Bar demands transfer of rape & murder case

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA), today, staged a protest in solidarity with the eight-year-old girl of Kathua, who was raped and killed inside a temple by a gang of eight Hindus in Kathua in January.

The protesting lawyers demanded that the case should be shifted from Kathua to some other place. HCBA President Abdul Mian Qayoom said, “The High Court should transfer the case and also assign a special judge for the case.”

The lawyers marched from High Court to Lal Chowk in Srinagar, while demanding justice for the victim and her family.

The child was kidnapped on January 10. Over the next week, she was drugged, starved, repeatedly gang raped and then murdered inside the temple by the gang of eight Hindus.

Meanwhile, a group of 49 retired civil servants wrote an open letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding him responsible for terrifying state of affairs.

On the other hand, lawyers in New Delhi reportedly held a march against the conduct of Jammu lawyers, who earlier had come out in support of rapists and murderers of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

