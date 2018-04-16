Kashmir solution through UN resolutions urged

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has urged India to resolve Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions without any further delay.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza along with party leaders Nisar Ahmad Rather, Fayaz Ahmad Butt, Suhail Ahmad Ahanger, Shabbir Nanwai, Muneer Ahmad Butt and Shamil Thei addressing a meeting of his party in Srinagar strongly condemned the operations in south Kashmir.

He urged workers to stand with the sacred cause and sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not go waste. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continued ongoing liberation struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

