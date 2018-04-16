Kashmiri students protest in Dehradun

Students hold peaceful march in Beerwah

Dehradun, India, April 16 (KMS): Hundreds of Kashmiri students staged a protest demonstration and held candlelight vigil in Dehradun, the capital city of Indian state, Uttarakhand, under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir students Association to express solidarity with the eight-year-old nomadic girl Asifa, who was raped and killed in Kathua district, in January.

The programme was supported by several student organizations including National Students Union of India, Student Federation of India and Minipur Students Union. Apart from Kashmiri, students from institutions belonging to different religions also participated in the protest demanding justice for Asifa Bano.

Hundreds of students gathered at Ghanta Ghar in Dehradun holding placards inscribed with slogans “Justice for Asifa,” “Hang the killers,” “Hang the Rapists. The march started from Gandhi Park and culminated at Ghanta Ghar. The protesting students said the candlelight march was aimed at drawing attention to violence against women, adding, the modesty of women should be respected.

The Coordinator of students association, Nasir Khuehami said the act has shaken up whole humanity. He said the way rapists are being supported is very unfortunate. He said the lawyers of Jammu have crushed the law under their own feet. He demanded FIR against Bar President B.S Salathia.

Menakshi Thakur, another activist, said the way Bollywood celebrities started to raise voice against the rape and murder case is highly appreciated. She said that the rapists must be hanged and all those involved must be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, students of Boys Higher Secondary Beerwah took out a peaceful protest march in Beerwah town on Monday demanding justice for eight years old Kathua rape and murder victim. Scores of students assembled in the lawn of school and held a peaceful protest against the gruesome Kathua incident.

Holding placards and banners the protesting students then came out of the school premises and marched on the main road leading to main market..

Protests against the shameful act of the accused are going on in nook and corner.

