Killing of unarmed civilians worst terrorism: Leaders

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have said that killing of unarmed civilians by Indian forces is the worst kind of state terrorism unleashed by India in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani telephonically addressed the participants of funeral of a civilian youth, Amir Hamid Lone, in Kangan from his residence in Srinagar. Amir Hamid Lone was a resident of Kangan, Gandarbal district, who after succumbed to his injuries, yesterday, after battling for 13 days for his life. He was hit by bullet fired by Indian forces on protesters in the area on April 3.

Gilani paid tributes to the martyred youth and condemned the unwarranted action by the Indian forces on people. “Killing unarmed civilians is the worst kind of state terrorism and the people of Kashmir are facing it over the past seven decades,” Gilani said. He urged people to boycott all upcoming elections and remain faithful to the Kashmir “nourished by the sacred blood of our martyrs.”

Hurriyat forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his statement expressed his grief over the death of Amir Lone. The Mirwaiz in his twitter message wrote: “Deeply grieved as Aamir Lone (21) shot at by forces during Gowhar’, a youth killed in Kangan during an earlier protest, funeral at #Kangan succumbed to his injuries today after battling for life for 13 days .. We lost one more budding youth to Indian states aggressive military approach to deal with #Kashmir dissent !”

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik while expressing his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of yet another budding young Kashmiri Amir Ahmad Lone said that the killing was a glaring example of the fact that Kashmiri blood was cheap and valueless in the eyes of oppressors and tyrants. He said Kashmiri blood is being spilled on roads from Shupian to Kulgam and Sonawari to Handwara and Bandipora to Kangan, but international community remains a silent spectator.

A JKLF delegation led by Bashir Ahmad Rather visited Kangan and participated in the funeral prayers of martyr Amir Ahmad Lone.

Liberation leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam while taking a strong note of unending incidents of bloodshed in Kashmir called for an immediate end to the civilian killings and other human rights abuses in the territory. KMS—2K

