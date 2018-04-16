Mirwaiz urges peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has urged peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his tweet endorsed the statements of Indian army chief and his Pakistan counterpart and said it is time that the political heads of both India and Pakistan resolve the Kashmir dispute.

He said, Indian Army chief admits to the futility of use of force and Pakistan Army chief talks of peace through dialogue. “Its time their political counterparts accede to what their chiefs have realised and resolve the Kashmir dispute through political measures putting an end to bloodshed,” he maintained.

