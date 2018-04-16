Sehrai urges India to realize ground realities in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has paid rich tributes to the civilian youth, Amir Hamid Lone, who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital, yesterday.

Amir Lone, who was a resident of Kangan, battled for 13 days for his life after being hit in firing by Indian forces on people protesting against the killing of another youth, Gowhar Ahmad Rather, by the troops in the same area, on April 3.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in his statement issued in Srinagar said that blood-thirsty Indian forces had turned Jammu and Kashmir into a big slaughter house where the youth were being subjected to genocide.

“Dozens of youth have been killed and hundreds injured with pellets and bullets over the past one month,” he said. Many of the injured, he added, were blinded.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman said that Jammu and Kashmir was the only region in the world where even peaceful mourners were put to death, or rendered handicapped with bullets and pellets.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai urged India to realize the ground realities that the history of the past 70 years stood witness to the fact people of Kashmir were not ready to live under Indian slavery. He said that New Delhi should shun the use of military force, and instead try to find out a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the historical perspective of the dispute as well as the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

On the instruction of Sehrai, a delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir led by Merajuddin Rabbani participated in the funeral prayers of Amir Hamid Lone in Kangan, Gandarbal.

