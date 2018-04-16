Students in Doda protest against girl’s rape, murder

Jammu, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of students from various educational institutions including students from Government Degree College Doda Monday staged a strong protest in Doda area of Jammu region, demanding justice for eight-year-old Kathua rape and murder victim.

The students were seen holding placards in their hands, depicting different messages calling for justice in the gruesome case of rape and murder.

Speaking on the occasion, one of the male students said that the aim of holding the protest was to draw attention towards the violence against women all over world, while a female student demanded that the culprits of the heinous crime be hanged till death.

Raising different slogans, the protesting students demanded stern punishment to culprits to the extent that in future no one dares to do such a shameful act.

