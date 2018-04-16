Two factions of Muslim Conference become one

Shabbir Ahmed Dar will be the chairman

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In a major development in occupied Kashmir today, the two factions of Muslim Conference decided to work together on a single platform.

The leaders of the two factions in an extraordinary meeting in Srinagar decided unanimously that Shabbir Ahmed Dar will be the Chairman of the Muslim Conference. The leaders present at the meeting included Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Sultan Magray, Meraj ud Din Soleh, Nazir Ahmad, Abdul Hamid and Farooq Ahmad Reshi.

The leaders said that the Muslim Conference will continue to work towards the objective of liberating Kashmir from foreign occupation. They emphasised that the dispute on Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition of sub-continent. The leaders appealed to all the freedom lovers of the occupied territory to forge unity at all levels.

It was also decided in the meeting that Manzoor ul Haq Bhat will continue to serve as the representative of Muslim Conference in AJK and Pakistan.

It was held that to chalk out further line of action, the Executive Meeting of Muslim Conference will be held in Srinagar on Thursday, April 19, 2018 that will be presided over by the Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar.

