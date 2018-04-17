APHC denounces nocturnal raids across valley

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly denounced the continuous night raids by the Indian forces and arbitrary arrests of youth at various places across the Kashmir Valley.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “During night raids in Baginder, Mohanpora and Narkorah in Budgam, fresh arrests of innocent civilians and putting them in police stations and jails, ransacking houses, breaking doors and windowpanes, creating a fear in these areas was a ploy of the ruling class to suppress the sentiments, wishes and aspirations of the people.”

He condemned the puppet authorities for their inhuman and vengeful attitude towards youth, saying these tactics were being used as a political vendetta against the youth.

The spokesman also condemned the detention of a 17-year-old student Sajid Ahmed Bangroo in Bagander, Mohanpora, saying, “He was subjected to physical torture and even his father Muhammad Shafi Bangroo was arrested during raids and police authorities are needlessly chasing another son Aadil Ahmed.”

