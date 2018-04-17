Demos against rape and murder of minor girl continue in IOK

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, students of Kashmir University and colleges continued to hit the streets, demanding justice for eight-year-old Kathua rape and murder victim, Aasifa Bano.

The students of the Kashmir University staged massive protests inside the campus, demanding hanging of the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Students from various departments assembled inside the campus holding placards in their hands, depicting different messages calling for justice in the case. They also condemned the Kathua Bar Association for blocking the challan by Crime Branch of police a few days back, saying that those lawyers should be arrested and stern action must be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the students of SP College, Srinagar, Government Degree College, Sopore, and Government Higher Secondary School, Nadihal in Bandipora, also staged protests against the rape and murder of the minor. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The students of College, Srinagar, held a protest march in Lal Chowk area as a mark of solidarity with the Kathua rape and murder victim. The protesting students demanded stern punishment for those involved in the heinous crime.

Intense clashes between students and Indian forces erupted in Sopore town after Indian police used brute force and fired teargas shells to disperse the protesting students. Witnesses told media that the students pelted the police with stones. Clashes resulted in disruption of the business activities and traffic movement in the down town area of Sopore town. The clashes were going on when reports last came in.

The students of Government Higher Secondary School, Nadihal, held a protest march in solidarity with the victim girl.

On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir Helpers and Workers Association also held a protest march in Srinagar and demanded justice for the victim.

The eight-year-old Aasifa of Kathua was gang-raped and murdered by six persons affiliated with extremist Hindu organizations in the month of January, this year, after they kidnapped the little girl and kept her in captivity for around a week. The culprits also included two Indian policemen.

