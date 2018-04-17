Indian Army Chief’s statement our moral victory: Gilani

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said the statement of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat is an admission that India cannot break the resolve of Kashmiri people through arbitrary measures and unabated killings.

Referring to General Rawat’s statement wherein he had said that “neither army nor militants will achieve their goal in Kashmir,” Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian Army Chief’s assertions are ambiguous and portray distorted form of events.

“His statement confirms our moral victory and illustrates that Kashmiri people have upper hand. It is a victory mark for my suppressed and oppressed people,” the APHC Chairman added.

Suggesting General Rawat to visit the annals of Kashmir history, Syed Ali Gilani said, it is absurd to say that people of Kashmir favour India. “Don’t tinker or misquote history. The distortion of events and facts can never change narrative or suppress the aspirations and ambitions of people,” he said.

“Army chief should convey New Delhi that people in Kashmir are firm and determined to follow their sacred freedom struggle despite all odds, and won’t succumb to state sponsored pressure,” the octogenarian leader maintained.

Syed Ali Gilani said referendum is the only yardstick that can validate and confirm people’s aspiration about their political destiny and will clear which direction the wind blows.

APHC leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Hakeem Abdul Rasheed in their statements said that Indian Army Chief’s statement was the admission of Kashmiris’ belief that wars, oppression, violence, hatred and enmity were no solution to the Kashmir dispute. They said, the just and lasting resolution of the lingering dispute lies in sincere, sustained, meaningful, unconditional and structured dialogue process among India, Pakistan and the genuine Kashmiri leadership

