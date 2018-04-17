Indian Bar Council to send 5-member team to Kathua

New Delhi, April 17 (KMS): A five-member committee of the Bar Council of India (BCI) will visit Kathua area of Jammu and submit a report on the case of the gang rape and murder of the minor girl, Aasifa.

BCI President Manan Mishra talking to media in New Delhi said that the team would visit the office-bearers of the Bar Associations of Jammu and Kathua and the family of Aasifa.

The team will be comprised of former BCI chief Tarun Agarwal, BCI Co-Chairmen S. Prabakaran and Ramachandra G. Shah, and members Razia Beig of the Bar Council of Uttrakhand and Naresh Dikshit, an advocate.

Manan Mishra said that the BCI had decided to dispatch the team to Kathua on April 20. “I have communicated this to the President of Bar Associations of Jammu and Kathua,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that the lawyers in Jammu had observed shutdown in the region in favour of Hindu rapists and murderers of the eight-year-old Aasifa.

Police investigations have revealed that the minor girl was held captive inside a temple, sedated and repeatedly raped before her murder. The visit is seen by some circles as an attempt to bail out culprits as well as Jammu lawyers who suffered much embarrassment by attempting to shield the rapists and murders.

