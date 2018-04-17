Indian police arrest Yasin Malik in Kangan

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in Kangan area of Ganderbal district, today.

Muhammad Yasin Malik was heading towards the residence of a martyred youth, Gowhar Ahmed Rathar, when the police intercepted him and arrested him along with JKLF leader Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri. They were lodged at Ganderbal Police Station.

Earlier, Muhammad Yasin Malik visited Chuturgul area of Kangan to express solidarity with the family of another martyred youth, Aamir Hameed Lone, who was killed in Indian forces’ firing on protesters in the area.

The JKLF Chairman expressing solidarity with the bereaved family said, “Sacrifices of these budding flowers will never go in vain and the resistance against forcible control will continue till the achievement of the desired goal of freedom.” He also led a procession and addressed a public gathering at Chuturgul.

Later, he was on his way to the residence of martyr Gowhar Ahmed Rathar when police arrested him and lodged him in local police station.

