Khan Sopori sent to Kupwara sub-jail on judicial remand

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a court has sent the illegally detained senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, to Sub-jail Kupwara on Judicial remand till April 23.

The Indian police produced Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori before a court, and sought his judicial remand. The court sent the ailing leader to the judicial custody till April 23.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori was arrested from the graveyard of Sopore town on February 15, last year, when he had gone there to pay tributes to noted freedom leader, Ghulam Muhammad Bulla. Bulla’s death in custody is said to be the first custodial killing in occupied Kashmir.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori is suffering from various ailments and his health is deteriorating with each passing day but the puppet authorities are not releasing him.

Like this: Like Loading...