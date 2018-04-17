Rawat’s statement our moral victory: Gilani

Indian police arrest Yasin Malik in Kangan

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the statement of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat is an admission that India cannot break the resolve of the Kashmiri people through arbitrary measures and unabated killings.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar while referring to General Rawat’s statement wherein he had confessed that Indian army would not be able to achieve its goal in the occupied territory pointed out that the Indian Army Chief’s assertions had confirmed Kashmiris’ moral victory. He said that referendum was the only yardstick to gauge people’s aspiration about their political destiny.

Meanwhile, protests continue to rock all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir – Ladakh, Jammu and the Kashmir Valley against the gruesome gang-rape and murder of Kathua minor girl, Aasifa. The incident shook as far as Kargil area of Ladakh where thousands of people took part in a protest rally organised by Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust. Clashes erupted between Degree College Sopore students and the Indian troops after troops fired teargas shells on the protesting students. Police used teargas shells and water canon to disperse girl students in Baramulla.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar along with human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, met senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Srinagar. The leaders demanded a probe by an international investigation agency into the rape and murder of Aasifa.

Indian police arrested Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, along with a party leader in Kangan, today. The JKLF Chief led a procession and addressed a public gathering in Kangan before his arrest.

An Indian soldier was injured in an attack in Seer area of Tral, today.

On the opening day of Commonwealth summit in London, British women and children assembled outside the Parliament and staged a protest against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. Kashmiri women leaders Aasiya Andrabi and Zamruda Habib addressed the participants over phone from Srinagar. The JKLF London leader, Professor Zafar Khan, in an open letter to the heads of Commonwealth nations urged them to set up a mediation panel to engage with India, Pakistan and the Kashmiris for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

American newspaper New York Times in its editorial came down hard on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s callous response to the horrifying rape and murder of the 8-year-old Kashmiri girl, Aasifa. The editorial titled ‘Modi’s long silence as women in India are attacked’ says that Narendra Modi tweets frequently and considers himself a talented orator, but he loses his voice for women and minorities facing threats by communal forces associated with his party, Bharatiya Janata Party.

Like this: Like Loading...