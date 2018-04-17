Shabbir Dar, Ahsan Untoo meet Sehrai in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Dar and Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo met senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Srinagar and discussed with him the prevailing situation in the territory.

The leaders agreed to promote unity among ranks and files of pro-freedom camp to take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion in a more effective manner. They expressed concern over the use of brute force against unarmed Kashmiris by the Indian forces in the territory.

The leaders paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth, recently martyred by the Indian troops in Shopian, Kulgam, Islamabad and Kangan, and termed the gang rape and murder of Kathua minor girl, Aasifa, as a conspiracy against the Muslims in Jammu.

Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Dar and Ahsan Untoo demanded a probe by an international investigation agency into the rape and murder of Aasifa and two women from Shopian Aasiya and Neelofar and the mass rape of women in Kunanposhpora by the men in uniform.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement strongly condemned the arrest of party leader Farooq Ahmed Shah by the Indian police in Kulgam. The statement said that Jammu and Kashmir had been converted into a police state.

On the direction of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, a party delegation comprising Muhammad Rafiq Owaisi, Talib Hussain, Jan Muhammad, Abdul Ahad, Amir Ahmad, Showkat Hussain and Shamim Ahmad visited the residence of martyr Aamir Hameed Lone in Kangan and expressed solidarity with his family members.

Like this: Like Loading...