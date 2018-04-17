Zafar Butt visits Badgam areas, pays tributes to martyrs

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, visited Kralpora, Chadoora and Charar-e-Sharief areas of Badgam district, today.

Zafar Akbar Butt, who was released from 18-day house detention, addressed condolence and corner meetings in these areas.

During his addresses, he paid rich tributes to the youth of the areas including Manzoor Beig, Abdul Ahad Khateeb, Aamir Fayaz and Aashiq Haider who have laid down their lives for the Kashmir cause. He said that the Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their lives for the better tomorrow of their people and their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste. He said that that the best tribute to the martyrs was to carry forward their mission.

The JKSM Chairman asked the political leadership of India and Pakistan to take steps towards resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Zafar Akbar Butt also visited the residence of illegally detained youth including Muhammad Ayoub Dar and expressed solidarity with their families.

