Aasifa’s rape and murder must be condemned by world: Dr Fai

Washington DC, April 18 (KMS): The Secretary General of Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, has said that international community must condemn the gruesome rape and murder of the eight-year-old Aasifa Bano of Kathua area of occupied Kashmir.

Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai in a statement issued in Washington said, the death and destruction has exhausted the most scenic and tranquil location in the world – Kashmir – and today carefree sounds of young girls’ laughter have been replaced by the ailments of dejection, desolation and depression. He said that the extent of this tragedy was revealed to the world in January, this year, when Aasifa of nomadic Muslim community of Kathua was abducted, drugged, gang-raped inside the Hindu temple and eventually murdered.

Dr Fai said that the rapists included two sitting ministers of the puppet administration who belonged to the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. “The whole purpose of this heinous crime was to dislodge this small community of Bakarwals. Rape was used as a weapon of war. This is a crime against humanity which needs to be condemned by all and one in the comity of nations,” he said.

Dr Fai said, “Young girls live under tremendous stress, uncertainty, and insecurity. The endless turbulences, including the rape have changed the entire life pattern of the residents of Kashmir. The entire concept of childhood has undergone a radical change because of the fear of being abducted. The democracy of the world can’t close eyes to the plight of the women in Kashmir.” He said that the PDP-BJP regime must be held accountable for their actions. Peace will only come to Kashmir when the Indian authorities realize that the people of Kashmir are not the problem but rather part of the solution, he added.

He thanked the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, for demanding punishment to the tormentors of Aasifa. The UN Chief had stated, “We very much hope that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl.” Dr Fai said, the people of Kashmir look up to the UN as a savior where some resolution of this situation is looked into and a stable future is assured for the ones who have suffered the most – the women of Kashmir.

“Given the interest of the UN Secretary General in peace and stability all over the world in general and in the region of South Asia in particular; and the support for democracy and human freedom, we urge him to forge a peaceful political solution to the Kashmir conflict through his good offices by bringing all the concerned parties – the governments of India and Pakistan and the leadership of the people of Kashmir – to the table of negotiations,” Dr Fai concluded.

