CBI seeks transfer of case against Malik to Jammu

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, as a part of ongoing conspiracy against resistance leaders, the Delhi-based Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the transfer of a false case registered against the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and others to Jammu wing of the High Court.

The CBI counsel has filed a transfer appeal pertaining to the case regarding 1990 attack on Indian Air Force personnel in Srinagar before the High Court on the pretext that Muhammad Yasin Malik was an influential person and was likely to influence the proceedings.

“…hence in order to ensure effective adjudication of the matter it would meet the ends of justice if the matter is transferred to Jammu wing of High Court,” the petition read.

Legal experts see the submission of petition with mala fide intent, particularly in the context of the pro-BJP attitude of Jammu administration as well as the region-based legal fraternity. These experts cite the recent action of these lawyers, who in total disregard to their professional duty and humanity, assaulted a court in Kathua to prevent police from filing charge-sheet in Aasifa brutal rape and murder case.

They say that the case was registered against Muhammad Yasin Malik despite the fact that the FIR in the said case registered in the Police Station Sadder maintained that unidentified men fired upon Air Force employees on January 25, 1990 at Sanat Nagar crossing that resulted in the killing of two and injuring of 40 Air Force employees.

