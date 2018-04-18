Communal elements cook up plan to hush up Kathua tragedy

Jammu, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the elements who perpetrated the rape and murder of eight-year-old Kathua girl under a deep conspiracy have not stopped their shameful acts aimed at creating discord among different segments of the society in the region.

In order to materialize their sinister plan, these elements killed some cows and threw them in Jammu and Samba districts to stoke communal tension in the region and also to hush up the rape and murder of Kathua minor girl, Aasifa.

However, Jammu Muslim Front, which is well aware of the conspiracies, in a statement in Jammu appealed to the people not to fall in the dirty trap of these elements and maintain communal harmony at all costs.

The Jammu Muslim Front Chairman, Shujaa Zafar in a media interview in Jammu said that some vested elements were hell-bent upon creating communal disharmony in the territory. “Some political vested interest elements in order to score their political points are pitching Hindus against Muslims,” he added.

In view of the rising tension, internet service has been suspended in Jammu region.

