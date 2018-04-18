Expedite prosecution of culprit CRPF men, IOK regime asked

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has asked the puppet administration to expedite sanction for prosecution of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel involved in the killing of 28 people and injuring of dozens in Khanyar area of Srinagar on 8 May 1991.

The CRPF personnel had opened fire at Khanyar on a procession carrying bodies of civilians who were killed in Dachigam and SaidaKadal. Despite passing of 27 years, police are yet to translate the case file into English, causing delay in according sanction for prosecution of the culprits.

“…there is no point in merely exchanging correspondences between various police officers and the home department,” said member of the human rights commission, Hamid Wani in his order.

“The commission is least interested in the initial correspondences between the director general of police and home department and is simply interested in the dispensation of justice to the victims,” he added.

The commission gave these remarks on a petition filed by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in 2013.

