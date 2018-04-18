Kashmir boils with students’ anger

Many students injured in troops’ firing

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, dozens of male and female students were injured in firing by the Indian troops on the protesters who hit the streets, for another day today, to demand death penalty to callous and brutal rapists and killers of Kathua victim girl, Aasifa.

The students took to streets in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Badgam, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Pulwama and Baramulla districts against the shameful act, perpetrated by communal elements in Kathua district. The Indian troops resorted to brutal firing and teargas shelling, leaving scores of students critically injured. Massive clashes were particularly reported from KP Road, Gulshanabad, Lal Chowk, Janglat Mandi, Arin, Pulwama, Bemina and other areas. The injured students were admitted to different hospitals and those with pellets were referred to Srinagar hospitals.

More than fifty students, mostly females, of Government Degree College Tral fainted during teargas shelling. The troops damaged many vehicles of the college. The authorities suspended class work in the Islamic University of Science and Technology, at Awantipora in Pulwama, soon after clashes got intensified between protesting students and the troops. Lawyers, traders and members of civil society and other organizations also staged protests to demand culmination of the proceeding in the rape and murder case on the fast track.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees lodged in various jails in and outside the territory. He said that the inmates were subjected to harassment and denied medical and other necessary facilities in jails.

Delegations of Hurriyat leaders visited the Martyrs Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar and offered special prayers for prominent resistance leader, S Hameed Wani, on his 20th anniversary.

On the sidelines of the ongoing Commonwealth Summit in London, a protest demonstration was held at Parliament Square to further the demand for right to self-determination of the Kashmiris and an end to Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. The protesters raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

A roadside roundtable was also organized outside the UK Parliament to highlight the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. Hurriyat leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi and Zamruda Habib also addressed the function over phone from Srinagar. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was present on the occasion inside the British Parliament.

