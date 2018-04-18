Killing of civilians reflects frustration of troops: Siddiqi

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, has termed the unabated killing of civilians as frustration of the Indian forces in the territory.

Bilal Siddiqi visited Chattergul area of Kangan and expressed solidarity with the families of recently martyred civilians, Gower Ahmed Rathar and Muhammad Aamir Lone. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said that the uncompromising will of the Kashmiri people to resist Indian occupation and get rid of it had unnerved New Delhi and its forces in the territory and they had been defeated morally by this will.

“The recent statement of Indian Army Chief, Bipin Rawat reflects the same defeated moral and ethics. But given New Delhi’s imperialistic mindset they are hell bent to repeat same old colonial means and methods to satisfy their ego and stubbornness,” he added.

Bilal Siddiqi appealed to the Kashmiri people to remain careful and cautious for safeguarding the huge sacrifices of their martyrs.

Like this: Like Loading...