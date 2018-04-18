Many students injured in troops’ actions in Islamabad town

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, dozens of boys and girl students were critically injured after Indian troops used brute force and fired pellet and teargas shells on protesting students in Islamabad town, today.

The students took to the streets in the town demanding justice for the 8-year-old rape and murder victim Aasifa, release of arrested youth and end to killings and other brutalities of the Indian forces in the territory. India troops and police personnel used brute force and fired pellets on students, shopkeeper and wayfarers at KP Road, Gulshanabad, Lal Chowk and Jaglat Mandi areas of the district. Dozens of students including females sustained injures in the brutal actions of the forces’ personnel and were admitted in different hospitals of the town.

Indian forces were using brute force on protesters in KP Road and Jaglat Mandi areas till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is being observed in Islamabad district against the Indian atrocities.

Like this: Like Loading...