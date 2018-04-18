Tributes paid to S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to prominent martyred freedom leader, S Hameed Wani, on his martyrdom anniversary.

Indian police had arrested S Hamid Wani on April 18, 1998 in Soura area of Srinagar and killed him in custody.

Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, Jaffer Kashmiri, Basheer Ahmed Tota, Ghazi Javaid Baba, Ghulam Qadir Rah, Ghulam Muhammad Mir, Saleem Zargar and Mukhtar Ahmed Sofi participated in a condolence reference held at the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar and paid homage to S Hameed Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs. Addressing on the occasion, the leaders said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Zafar Akbar Butt and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements while paying glowing tributes to S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary said that it was the joint responsibility of people and resistance leadership to take forward the ongoing freedom movement with commitment and resolve till it reached its logical conclusion.

The leaders and organizations also condemned the use of brute force by the Indian troops and police personnel on protesters in different areas of the occupied territory terming it the worst kind of Indian state terrorism.

Meanwhile, delegations of different organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement visited different areas of the occupied territory and expressed solidarity with the families of the youth recently martyred by the Indian troops.

