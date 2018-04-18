Waza visits hospital, meets injured students

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, along with party members visited Janglat Mandi hospital in Islamabad town and expressed solidarity with the students injured in the use of force by the Indian forces on protesting students.

Mukhtar Ahmed Waza on the occasion strongly condemned the use of force against the students including females and termed it the worst kind of state terrorism. He said that using brute force including teargas on the young students including females reflected frustration on part of the puppet rulers, who had already pushed the young generation of occupied Kashmir to the wall by blocking all means of peaceful protests.

Mukhtar Waza further said that the use of force to disallow students and people from staging protests had become a routine in occupied Kashmir which was deplorable.

