India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment: Masarat

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Masarrat Aalam Butt, has said that India cannot suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people through illegal and unjustified arrests, harassment and other brutal tactics.

Masarrat Aalam Butt said this while talking to the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, who met him at Kothi Bagh Police Station in Srinagar. Masarrat Aalam Butt had been brought from Kot Bhalwal Jail of Jammu to Srinagar where he was presented before a court in a fake case registered against him. After the hearing in the case, the detained leader was shifted back to Kot Bhalwal Jail.

Masarrat Aalam said that he had been continuously kept behind the bars, which was nothing but political victimization. He added that despite continued detention his morale was high and he was ready to render any kind of sacrifice for the Kashmir cause. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would definitely bring positive results and they would see the dawn of freedom soon.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar on the occasion praised the courage and steadfastness of Masarrat Aalam Butt and said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement through repressive measures. He appealed to the international human rights organizations to put pressure on New Delhi for release of Masarrat Aalam and other illegally detained Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League denounced the continued illegal detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt and said that India could not break his resolve by keeping him behind the bars. The JKML spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris would take the ongoing freedom struggle to its logical conclusion at all costs.

