‘Kashmiris demanding right to self-determination from India’

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the Kashmiris are not demanding secession of any legal part of India but their loud and clear demand is right to self-determination acknowledged by New Delhi.

Syed Ali Gilani said this while telephonically addressing a demonstration organized by the Kashmiri diaspora against the arrival of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit. He said that Kashmir had turned into a nuclear flashpoint and horrors of war would consume the region if the Kashmir dispute was not settled without further delay in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The APHC Chairman said instead of coercive measures, the Indian leadership should initiate steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute for an end to the uncertainty prevailing in the region. He said, the Kashmiris will welcome every positive step by the Indian government that leads to final settlement of the Kashmir dispute. “We are in dire need of peace and hence welcome all steps leading to lasting solution and stability in strife-torn region,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said that innocent people were being brutally killed, properties razed to ground, people and leadership caged on fake allegations, youth tortured and disappeared in custody and rape was being used as a weapon of war in the occupied territory. He said people of Kashmir are peace-loving and Indian leaders can play a key role by respecting their aspirations, instead of adopting coercive measures. “They should shun fanatical politics because the need of the hour is to acknowledge the ground realities of the long-pending Kashmir dispute,” he maintained.

Syed Ali Gilani paid rich tributes to the Kashmiris for demonstrating exemplary valour and steadfastness in their freedom struggle despite all odds, saying, “Kashmiri people in their struggle against forced occupation are creating an unmatched history.”

The APHC Chairman said that the Kashmir dispute had multiplied human tragedies and it was because of the dispute that millions of people were facing immense hardships and a state of uncertainty and instability was looming over the entire South Asian region.

