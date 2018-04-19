Malik condemns illegal detention of party leaders, activists

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has strongly condemned the continued illegal detention of party leaders and activists including Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Sirajuddin Mir and Abdul Rasheed Magloo lodged in different police stations and jails.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Noor Muhammad Kalwal was granted bail by a court but as he stepped out of the Srinagar Central Jail, he was re-arrested and presented before a court which sent him to police custody till April 23.

Condemning the atrocities of the Indian police against political leaders and activists and use of tactics used by it to prolong their illegal detention, the JKLF Chairman said, on one hand the so-called rulers brag about giving space to peaceful political activities and on the other, they are trying every foul tactic to suppress the peaceful people of Kashmir.

“On Wednesday we had to travel secretly to visit a bereaved family at Chatergul Kangan and after reaching there an exemplary peaceful programme was organized but still police arrested us and barred us from going to another bereaved family,” Yasin Malik stated.

Yasin Malik strongly condemned the use of brute force on students in Sopore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Bandipora and at many other places in occupied Kashmir in which many students including girl students were injured. He said that trigger-happy Indian troops and police personnel only knew to kill and injure people on the orders of their political masters.

The JKLF Chairman also paid rich tributes to prominent martyred freedom leader S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary. He described S Hameed as a selfless person, a courageous warrior and a dedicated leader. Indian police had arrested S Hamid Wani on April 18, 1998 in Soura area of Srinagar and killed him in custody.

