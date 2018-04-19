MDM expresses concern over Dr Qasim’s health in IOK jail

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, the Muslim Deeni Mahaz (MDM) has expressed concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained Chairman, Dr Muhammad Qasim in Udhampur jail.

The MDM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Dr Qasim is suffering from several ailments and in absence of medical treatment his condition has deteriorated considerably. “Dr Qasim is being subjected to political vendetta,” he added.

He said that Dr Qasim was shifted from Srinagar central jail on the pretext of a medical check-up despite clear court orders that he should not be shifted from Srinagar central jail.

He said, “In Udhampur jail, he has been denied any kind of medical treatment that has resulted in the worsening of his medical conditions. Relatives are not even being allowed to meet him.”

The spokesman said after 25 years in illegal detention, the way forward should have been to release him but the Indian government and its local stooges have shredded every word in the book of law in his case.

He appealed to the world community and the human rights organisations to look into the case of Dr Qasim and put pressure on India for his immediate release.

