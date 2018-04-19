Mukhtar Waza, Qazi Yasir arrested in Islamabad town

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, and Ummat-e-Islami Chief, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, in Islamabad town.

A JKML spokesman in a statement said that the police took Mukhtar Ahmed Waza into custody after raiding his residence on Thursday morning and lodged him at Sherbagh Police Station in the town. He said that the police personnel also damaged household goods during the raid.

The Ummat-e-Islami in a statement said that the police had arrested Qazi Yasir during a raid at his residence on Wednesday night and detained him in Saddar Police Station in Islamabad town. It strongly denounced the police action and demanded immediate release of party Chairman and all other illegally detained Kashmiris.

Like this: Like Loading...