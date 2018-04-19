RSS communalising situation in Jammu: JKPM

Jammu, April 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has said that the extremist Hindu organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is communalizing the situation in Jammu to polarize the society for the electoral benefits.

APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement in Jammu said at a time when the whole world including Indian civil society is condemning the gruesome incident of rape and murder of an eight-year-old child and demanding punishment for the culprits, the communal Hindu outfits are shamelessly supporting those involved in the heinous crime.

He said the horrifying details of the crime put together by the crime branch of the police have stunned the whole world but the Jammu Bar Association and other communal elements are shamelessly running a campaign to shield the culprits of the crime. He said these people instead of looking it as an act of heinous crime are looking at it through the prism of Hindu Muslim lines.

He called upon the civil society of India and the world community to show the same resolve and outrage against the other incidents of crime against women committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir during the last three decades.

