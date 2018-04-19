Three hit by pellets face vision loss in IOK

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, at least three more persons with pellet injuries to eyes have been admitted to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

Indian paramilitary and police personnel used brute force and fired pellets on peaceful student protests against the horrific rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano of Kathua. As per official records, two of the injured were shifted to the hospital from Pulwama while one was brought from Chadoora area of Badgam district.

The doctors attending the youth said that all three had perforations in eyes and the injuries might result in complete damage to the victims’ vision.

“Pellets have entered their eyes resulting in internal bleeding. We will need to re-evaluate the extent of damage when the bleeding subsides. But right now, the injuries seem grave,” said a doctor at the ophthalmology ward of the hospital where the injured are being treated.

Like this: Like Loading...