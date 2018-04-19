Tral shuts against use of force on students

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Tral town of Pulwama district, today, to protest against the use of brute force on students by the Indian forces, yesterday.

Witnesses told media that all shops and other business establishments remained closed while the traffic was off the roads in the town.

Indian forces had used excessive force on protesting students of Degree Colleges Tral on Wednesday when they were protesting against the gang rape and murder of an eight year old girl in Kathua.

The forces’ personnel had resorted to teargas shelling in the premises of college resulting in injuries to many students. Several female students fainted due to heavy teargas shelling.

Locals said that the forces also damaged private vehicles and windows panes of the college while students were holding protest.

