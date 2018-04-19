Use of brute force on IOK students condemned

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the use of brute force by the Indian forces on the students who were protesting against the rape and murder of Kathua minor girl and termed it the worst kind of state terrorism.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the assault on students in Sopore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Bandipora and at many other places in Kashmir. He said that trigger-happy Indian forces and police only knew to kill and injure people on the orders of their political masters.

The Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), Aasiya Andrabi in her statement in Srinagar sternly condemned the use of force on the students peacefully protesting across the Valley. “While protests over the brutal Kathua rape and murder are held across the world, but when we come out to protest, bullets and pellets are being showered upon us,” she added.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association in its statement in Srinagar denounced the use of force on the protesting students against the kidnapping, rape and gruesome murder of the eight-year-old girl, Aasifa. The Bar Association expressed concern over the situation and the manner in which pellet guns and toxic gases are used indiscriminately on the protesters.

