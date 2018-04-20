‘Child in every 15 minutes subjected to sexual offence in India’

New Delhi, April 20 (KMS): The Child Rights and You (CRY), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has said that a sexual offence is committed against a child in India after every 15 minutes and there has been an increase of more than 500 percent over the past 10 years in crime against children.

The analysis by the NGO in its report revealed that more than 50 percent of crimes against children had been recorded in just five Indian states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal.

“There has been a significant increase in crimes against minors of more than 500 percent over the past 10 years with 1,06,958 cases being reported in 2016 over a figure of 18,967 in 2006,” the CRY analysis said.

As per a 2016 analysis of crimes under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sexual offences accounted for one-third of all crimes against children in India, it added.

“It is alarming to note that a sexual offence is committed against a child in India after every 15 minutes,” it added.

The analysis comes at a time when there is outrage in the country over recent rape cases involving minors in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in India and in Kathua area of occupied Kashmir.

“While Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 15 percent of recorded crimes against children, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh closely follow with 14 percent and 13 percent respectively,” the report said.

