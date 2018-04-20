Indian police arrest Yasin Malik in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in Srinagar, today.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement said that a police party raided the residence of Muhammad Yasin Malik in Maisuma area of Srinagar this morning and took him into custody. “He has been lodged at Kothibagh police station,” the spokesman said.

He said that Yasin Malik was arrested to prevent him from leading protests against the rape and murder of eight-year-old Aasifa of Kathua.

