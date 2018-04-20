‘It was tough to collect evidence’

Jammu, April 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the lone woman officer in the Crime Branch team of police that investigated the rape and murder of eight-year-old Aasifa of Kathua has said that it was very difficult to collect evidences from Rasana area in an atmosphere of extreme hostility.

“It was never easy for the team to go to Rasana and talk to provocative people and collect evidences from the spot,” Shwetambari Sharma told reporters in Jammu.

Asked about the sexist remark directed at her —“she is a woman, how much intelligent she could be” — by the lawyer of the accused, Shwetambari Sharma said, “I don’t think I should answer this question.…….But I personally feel sorry about such people who are questioning my competence just because I am a woman.”

“I felt disturbed initially when I heard about the remark but then it is okay,” she added.

