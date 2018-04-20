JRL expresses concern over increasing HR abuses in IOK

Urges IOK people to maintain discipline during protests

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has expressed serious concern over increasing human rights violations in the territory.

The resistance leaders in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people pursuing right to self-determination were facing the worst type of Indian state terrorism. They expressed deep concern over human rights violations, torture in detention enterers and molestations, saying that unabated killings and brutalities were the worst form of state terrorism.

The leaders appealed to the UN General Secretary and world human rights organizations to take cognizance of grave rights violations perpetrated by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. They ridiculed the statement of Director General Prisons before the human rights commission of the territory that there are no violations of the rights of Kashmiri detainees in jails. “We with substantial proof can produce sufficient evidences before international human rights organizations that Kashmiri detainees lodged in different jails are physically tortured. The reports pouring in from different jails are horrific. Detainees are meted out with inhuman treatment, incarcerated students are not allowed to keep their text books, denied medical care, humiliated and intimidated on one pretext or the other,” they added.

The resistance leaders said, no rule of law exists in Kashmir and the rape and merciless killing of 8-year-old Aasifa in Kathua vindicates our claim that men in uniform are involved in heinous crimes and under draconian laws enjoy impunity. They said that some mischievous elements were hell bent to give ugly turn to peaceful demonstrations against the Kathua incident. They appealed to the people to maintain discipline during the campaign and protest demonstrations against the gruesome rape and murder of Aasifa.

The resistance leaders said, the gruesome incident of Kathua is shocking and consequent reaction and resentment of all sections irrespective of their faith and religion is obvious. “…the use of brute force against those expressing their sympathy with the affected family and demanding stringent action for criminals illustrates their concern and are extra conscious to contain these heart-wrenching crimes,” they added.

The leaders demanded impartial probe by a UN-sponsored agency into the gory incident. They said that the affected family in Kathua was being harassed and pressurized to withdraw case against the culprits and state machinery was being used to hush-up the case. They also condemned the use of brute force against students during their protests against the rape and murder of Aasifa and said that situation in the educational situations was turning explosive.

