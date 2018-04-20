Mirwaiz demands justice for Aasifa, reopening of rape cases

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has demanded justice for Kathua minor girl and reopening of all rape cases committed by the Indian forces’ personnel in the territory since 1990.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing a public gathering in Srinagar, today, said that it was the agreed and unanimous demand of the Kashmiri people that the culprits of Kathua tragedy should be given exemplary punishment. He said there is a global outrage and demand for justice to Aasifa and added that Kashmir equally demanded justice for the hundreds of rape victims since 1990 including Kunanposhpora, Chak Saidpora, Pazipora, Shopian, Badasgam, Balipora and others.

The Mirwaiz said that rape was used as a means to repress incite fear and intimidate the Kashmiri people into submission by the perpetrators.

He also condemned the puppet authorities for imposing curbs and restrictions and described it violations of fundamental human rights. He said that India would never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ genuine struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

