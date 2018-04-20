Mirwaiz demands reopening of all rape cases

JRL condemns HR abuses by Indian troops in IOK

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has demanded stern punishment for the rapists and killers of 8-year-old Aasifa and reopening of all rape cases committed by the Indian forces’ personnel since 1990.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said, while today there is a global outrage and demand for justice for Aasifa, Kashmiris demand justice for the hundreds of rape victims. He said that the Indian forces’ personnel had committed the heinous crimes of gang-rapes in Kunanposhpora, Chak Saidpora, Pazipora, Shopian, Badasgam, Balipora and other areas to break the resolve of the Kashmiri people and intimidate them into submission. He said that all these incidents must be investigated through impartial agencies to punish the culprits.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the increasing human rights violations by the Indian troops in the occupied territory. The resistance leaders said that the Kashmiri people pursuing right to self-determination were facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism.

Hurriyat leaders, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Javaid Ahmed Mir, addressing public gatherings in Islamabad, Srinagar and Budgam areas deplored the silence of the international community over the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, shutdown was observed by the Muslims in Kishtwar, Bhadarwah and Ramban areas of Jammu region, today, to demand speedy trial in the rape and murder case of Aasifa Bano. Complete strike was also observed in Uri town of Baramulla district against the brute rape and murder of the minor girl. Hurriyat leader, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, led a demonstration in Soura area of Srinagar against Aasifa’s brutal rape and murder.

Indian police arrested the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, after raiding his residence, today, and lodged him at Kothi Bagh Police Station in Srinagar. The police also arrested four youth in Prichoo and Malikpora areas of Pulwama during house raids, last night.

