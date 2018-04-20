Muslims observe shutdown in Kishtwar, Bhadarwah

Jammu, April 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, shutdown is being observed by the Muslims in Kishtwar and Bhadarwah areas of Jammu region, today, to demand speedy trial in the rape and murder case of Aasifa Bano of Kathua.

Call for the shutdown has been given by Majlis-e-Shoura Kishtwar and Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhadarwah as a mark of solidarity with the family of eight-year-old Aasifa. The heads of both the organizations have warned the Indian government and its puppet administration in occupied Kashmir against succumbing to the pressure of communal forces.

All shops and businesses establishments owned by the Muslims in Kishtwar and Bhadarwah are closed.

“We have given a peaceful shutdown call to support setting up of a fast track court and speedy trial of the incident, so that the culprits are punished without any delay,” said Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh, President Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhadarwah.

“It is unfortunate and heart wrenching to see the communal face of Jammu and Kathua Bar Association, who are leaving no stone unturned to shield the culprits of the inhuman act. Perhaps, this is the darkest period in the history of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

