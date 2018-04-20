Sehrai concerned about falling health of Farooq Butt in jail

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed concern over the deteriorating health of ailing party activist, Farooq Ahmad Butt, of Kupwara.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Farooq Ahmad Butt had been languishing in jails outside for the last over 17 months. He said during the period he developed several diseases but the puppet authorities were not releasing him. He said that not a single charge was proved against Farooq Ahmad but despite that his detention was being prolonged on one pretext or the other.

He also praised the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Ameer Hamza Shah, Abdul Ghani Butt, Abdus Subhan Wani and Abdul Ahad Tarar for their courage and steadfastness. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmir people would never go waste.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai also condemned the use of brute force by the Indian forces on the students protesting against the rape and murder of a minor girl of Kathua.

