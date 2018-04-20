UN resolutions only solution of Kashmir dispute: JKML

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has said that settlement of the Kashmir dispute is possible through the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions on Kashmir.

The JKML Acting Chairman, Abdul Ahad Parra addressing a party meeting in Srinagar reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion. He also condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadar Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Assadullah Parray, Showkat Hakeem, Merajuddin Nanda, Fayaz Ahmed Talaq, Molvi Sajjad and Mir Hafeezullah and demanded their immediate release.

He also praised the government and people of Pakistan for their continued support to the Kashmir cause and hoped that they would continue their moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris till the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with their aspirations.

Earlier in the meeting, Abdul Ahad Parra was unanimously elected Acting Chairman of the party. The meeting among others was attended by Muhammad Akram Najar, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Sajjad Ayubi, Bashir Ahmed Badgami, Muhammad Farooq Ghotapuri, Riaz Ahmed Shah and Muhammad Qasim Shah.

