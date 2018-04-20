Use of force by forces on IOK students condemned

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS: In occupied Kashmir, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Paerwan-e-Wilayat and Mahaz-e-Azadi have strongly condemned the use of brute force by the Indian forces on the students protesting against the rape and murder of Kathua minor girl.

The JI spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the assault on students in Shopian, Sopore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Bandipora and other areas was the worst kind of barbarism.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) spokesman in a statement in Srinagar condemning the use of force on the students said that the Kashmiris were not even being allowed to protest against the Indian atrocities. He said that the use of brute force and other brutal tactics by India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement.

The spokesman of Paerwan-e-Wilayat in a statement in Srinagar said that use of brute force on peaceful students was intolerable. He said that such cheap tactics could not prevent the people of Kashmir from carrying forward their struggle for securing their right to self-determination. He said that closure of educational institutions in the territory was ample proof the frustration of the puppet authorities.

