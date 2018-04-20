World HR bodies urged to take note of rights situation in IOK

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Jammu and Kashmir People League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza has urged the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the extremely grave human rights situation in the territory.

Mukhtar Ahmed Waza along with party members including Nisar Rather, Shabbir Nanwai, Fayaz Butt, Rehan Mir and Riyaz Ahmed Dar addressing a gathering at Srigufwara area of Islamabad district said the silence of world community at the rising graph of gruesome killings in occupied Kashmir and rape and murder of 8-year girl, Aasifa should be a matter of concern for the international community.

The UN through its resolutions promised the Kashmiris of giving them their right to self-determination several decades ago, but these resolutions are yet to be implemented. He stated that Kashmiris were subjected to gross human rights violations including the use of pellet guns through which youth were killed, maimed and blinded. He urged the puppet regime to accord stern punishment to the culprits behind the rape and murder of Aasifa Bano.

He said these forces enjoy complete immunity from any accountability or legal prosecution under the cover of the draconian law Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). He said unless the draconian law, AFSPA is abolished, the killing of Kashmiris will continue and Kashmiris will keep losing their young, old and women.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations including the UN Human Rights Council, the Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to take serious notice of the continued illegal detention of political prisoners and play role in their release.

