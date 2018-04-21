Demos in IOK against rape and murder of Aasifa

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people staged forceful demonstrations in different areas to protest against the brutal rape and murder of eight-year-old Aasifa Bano in Kathua area of Jammu.

The residents of Khrew and Pampore areas of Pulwama district held a protest to demand justice for the minor girl. They took out a rally from the Jamia Masjid in Khrew to Shar Shali area of Pampore. “We demand that the culprits be given exemplary punishment,” the protesters said.

In Kangan town, protesting youth marched the entire stretch of the Kangan market and staged a sit-in protest in the main market against the Kathua incident.

At health resort of Sonamarg, people, traders, shopkeepers and transporters took out a peaceful protest rally on the Srinagar-Leh Highway. Chanting slogans against the incident, they staged a sit-in at the Sonamarg Chowk. Slogans demanding justice for Kathua rape and murder victim reverberated in Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar.

On the other hand, people also held demonstrations in Kishtwar and Doda areas of Jammu region to demand speedy trial in the Kathua rape and murder case.

The residents of Kishtwar took out a peaceful rally from the central Jamia Masjid to the bus stand in which thousands of people including members of Hindu community participated.

In Doda, people also took to the streets and held demonstrations to condemn the gruesome incident and to express solidarity with the family of the victim.

Like this: Like Loading...