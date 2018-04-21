Indian police arrest Aasiya Andrabi, associates in IOK

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), Aasiya Andrabi, along with her four associates in Islamabad district.

The police took Aasiya Andrabi and her associates Sofi Fehmida, Nahida Nasreen and a party activist from a house in Anchidoora area of the district. They were lodged in Saddar Police Station, Islamabad.

“Around 10 to 15 police vehicles cordoned off the entire area before entering the house. The local residents were terrorized to see police personnel in such a large number,” a DeM activist in Islamabad said. She added that the DeM Chairperson was at her relative’s house when she was arrested by the police.

