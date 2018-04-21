IOK is virtually reeling under martial law: APHC

Indian police arrest Aasiya Andrabi, associates

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the territory is virtually reeling under the martial law where all the basic rights and freedoms of the people have been usurped.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the puppet authorities for repeatedly caging the resistance leaders and turning the entire territory into a military garrison. It said that the repressive measures adopted by the authorities could not break the Kashmiris’ resolve and they would continue their ongoing freedom movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

Indian police arrested the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, along with her associates Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen and a party activist in Anchidoora area of Islamabad district. The police lodged them at Saddar Police Station in Islamabad town.

The puppet authorities booked the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leaders, Siraj-ud-Din Mir and Abdul Rasheed Magloo, under draconian law, Public Safety Act, and lodged them at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. The JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, denounced the action.

Meanwhile, students in Chadoora and Panzan areas of Badgam held massive demonstrations, today, demanding punishment for the perpetrators of rape and murder of eight-year-old Aasifa in Kathua. Indian police and troops used brute force to disperse the protesting students, triggering clashes between the protesting students and the forces’ personnel. A female student was injured in the clashes.

The puppet authorities had ordered closure of many higher secondary schools and colleges in the Kashmir Valley to prevent the students from staging protests against the rape and murder of the minor girl. Traders in several markets of Lal Chowk in Srinagar, today, observed a symbolic one-hour protest shutdown to demand justice for Aasifa Bano.

In New Delhi, India’s National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet in a court against Shahid Yusuf, the son of prominent freedom leader Syed Salahuddin, in a fake case registered against him in 2011.

