JKLF condemns illegal detention of its Chairman Yasin Malik

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has condemned the arrests of its Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and described it frustration of the puppet authorities.

Indian police had arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik on Friday after raiding his residence in Srinagar.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that it had become a routine for the police to arrest Muhammad Yasin Malik every now and then. He said this police practice has worsened after the recent announcement of the Director General Police (DGP) that the resistance leadership is free to carry out political activities.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) spokesman in a statement in Srinagar condemned the raid by the police and paramilitary personnel on the house of party’s General Secretary, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, two days after his release from jail. He termed the raid as the worst form of state terrorism.

“The men in uniform have declared a war against the JKML activists which is utmost highhandedness,” he said and demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris.

Like this: Like Loading...